Chattogram container depot blast: Death toll climbs to four

The death toll from the explosion at a container depot in Patenga area of Chattogram district on Wednesday has climbed to four following death of another injured worker, reports UNB.
Md Rabiul, a worker, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in the capital around 10:00pm on Wednesday, said Mohammad Zobair Syed, officer-in-charge of Patenga police station.
Md S Khaled, assistant professor of Chattagram Medical College Hospital burn unit, said Rabiul received 95 per cent burn injuries and he was referred to Dhaka.
The deceased are Arman, Moktar and Newaz. One of them is a driver's assistant. One was a mechanic and the other a container depot worker, police said.
The explosion occurred at noon while they repairing a fuel tank of a prime mover at ncontrend Container Depot located at Bijoy Nagar of Patenga.
A team of criminal investigation has visited the spot, said the OC.