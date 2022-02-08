Local News

Chattogram fire: Two sisters die of injuries

Prothom Alo English Desk
Combination of the photos of two sisters under treatment and the charred spot
Combination of the photos of two sisters under treatment and the charred spotUNB

Two sisters have succumbed to burn injuries they sustained in a fire that broke out at their flat in the Bakalia area of Chattogram city Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased were Sabrina Akhtar, a 23-year-old third-year honours student, and Samia Khaled, an 18-year-old second-year HSC student of Government Hazi Mohammad Mohsin College in Chattogram and daughters of a certain Alauddin Khaled.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sabrina succumbed to her injuries on Sunday and Samia on Monday morning at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery under Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said their father.

The sisters were at first taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital and later shifted to DMCH as their condition deteriorated.

Advertisement

The fire broke out on Thursday at the five-storey building in the Rahattarpul area, where they had their flat.

According to fire service officials, the fire had originated from the leakage of gas from a cylinder on the fifth floor of the building followed by an explosion.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment
Advertisement