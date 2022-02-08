Chattogram fire: Two sisters die of injuries

Sabrina succumbed to her injuries on Sunday and Samia on Monday morning at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery under Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said their father.
The sisters were at first taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital and later shifted to DMCH as their condition deteriorated.
The fire broke out on Thursday at the five-storey building in the Rahattarpul area, where they had their flat.
According to fire service officials, the fire had originated from the leakage of gas from a cylinder on the fifth floor of the building followed by an explosion.