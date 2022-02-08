Chattogram fire: Two sisters die of injuries

Two sisters have succumbed to burn injuries they sustained in a fire that broke out at their flat in the Bakalia area of Chattogram city Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased were Sabrina Akhtar, a 23-year-old third-year honours student, and Samia Khaled, an 18-year-old second-year HSC student of Government Hazi Mohammad Mohsin College in Chattogram and daughters of a certain Alauddin Khaled.