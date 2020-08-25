Chattogram Shampan boatmen on hunger strike

Hundreds of boatmen of Shampan, a long sea boat in with a triangular mast, in Chattogram started a day-long hunger strike in Karnaphuli area protesting against the city corporation’s decision to not to provide lease to professional Sampan boatmen, reports news agency UNB.

Around 300 boatmen from eight organisations gathered at the Sadarghat point in Karnaphuli area around 6:00am as part of their scheduled programme after suspending Shampan service, said SM Peyar Ali, president of Karnaphuli River Shampan Boatmen Welfares Association.

They will continue their programme till 6:00pm.