Chattogram woman in jail for 18 months for no crime

The incident came in the limelight on Sunday as defence lawyer Golam Mawla Murad drew the attention of the judge of Chattogram Additional Metropolitan and Session Court -4, Shariful Alam Bhuiya, following a police investigation.

However, the court asked the jail authorities to submit a report by 4 May about the similarity and dissimilarity in the names of the convict and the innocent woman.

Advocate Murad said, “No case was filed against Hasina Begum, now in jail. But for the last one and a half years she has been languishing in jail. Her only offence is the similarity of her name to that of the real accused. Their parents’ names are also different.”

Murad also filed a petition seeking the immediate release of innocent Hasina Begum and the court took cognisance of the plea and asked the jail supger to submit a report in this regard by 4 May.

Hasina Begum, now in the lock-up, is the wife of Hamid Hossain of Teknaf upazila in Cox’s Bazar district while the real convict, Hasina Akther, is the wife of Hamid Hossain of Ismail Hazi Bari of the same upazila.