Chhatra League calls off blockade after 10 hrs

Earlier, CU Chhatra League vice-president Rashed Hasan and VX group leader Pradip Chawkrabarty were allegedly beaten up by the locals at around 3:00am on Wednesday.
Pradip Chawkrabarty said Rashed Hasan was returning to the campus riding on a motorbike from gate no. 1.
While crossing the Madan Fakir graveyard area at around 3:00am, he came under attack by local resident Hanif and his supporters. Two rounds of bullets were fired towards him. However, he managed to escape and reached the campus, they claimed.
When the followers of VX group came to know the matter, they put barriers on different points of the campus and announced to continue the protest until Hanif, a cable operator of Ward no. 3 of Fathepur union, is arrested.
Later, Chhatra League called off the demonstration at around 2:00pm just after Hanif was detained.
Hathazari police station officer-in-charge Md Rafiqul Islam told the journalists that Hanif was detained based on verbal complaint. The effort to detain the rest is underway.
Hanif, also a member of ward Awami-League (AL), and his brother Iqbal refuted the allegations brought against them. They told Prothom Alo that they were sleeping last night. They are being implicated intentionally.
However, Iqbal told Prothom Alo that they are at home. It is not true that his brother has been detained.
Pradip said all accused will have to be arrested by three days. Otherwise, they will block the campus again. They will file an attempt to murder case with Hathazari police station soon.