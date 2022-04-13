Child on father's lap shot dead, father receives bullet injuries

A four-year-old child on the father’s lap was shot dead by criminals at Hazipur village in Begumganj of Noakhali on Wednesday evening.

The slain is Jannatul Ferduos, daughter of Abu Jaher, 46, who was also injured in the attack.

The police have detained a suspect over the incident.

Hazipur union parished chairman Md Shah Azim told Prothom Alo that a group of criminals led by Rimon stormed into a shop of Mamun at around 4:00pm and locked into an argument.

To see the situation, Abu Jaher, maternal uncle of Mamun, approached to the shop with his daughter on his lap and protested their assault.