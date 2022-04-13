Child on father's lap shot dead, father receives bullet injuries

At one stage, Rimon and his associates fired bullets towards Mamun and his uncle Abu Jaher. Although Mamun managed to escape the bullet, Jaher and his child sustained bullet injuries. Later, the daughter died on the way to the hospital, the chairman said.
While visiting the spot, Begumganj circle additional police super Nazmul Hasan said the incident took place due to previous enmity over land dispute.
Begumganj police station officer-in-charge Meer Zahedul Haque said he is conducting operations to nab the criminals.