Child on father's lap shot dead, father receives bullet injuries

Staff Correspondent
Noakhali
Jannatul Ferdous dies from bullet injuries while she was on her father's lap.
A four-year-old child on the father’s lap was shot dead by criminals at Hazipur village in Begumganj of Noakhali on Wednesday evening.

The slain is Jannatul Ferduos, daughter of Abu Jaher, 46, who was also injured in the attack.

The police have detained a suspect over the incident.

Hazipur union parished chairman Md Shah Azim told Prothom Alo that a group of criminals led by Rimon stormed into a shop of Mamun at around 4:00pm and locked into an argument.

To see the situation, Abu Jaher, maternal uncle of Mamun, approached to the shop with his daughter on his lap and protested their assault.

At one stage, Rimon and his associates fired bullets towards Mamun and his uncle Abu Jaher. Although Mamun managed to escape the bullet, Jaher and his child sustained bullet injuries. Later, the daughter died on the way to the hospital, the chairman said.

While visiting the spot, Begumganj circle additional police super Nazmul Hasan said the incident took place due to previous enmity over land dispute.

Begumganj police station officer-in-charge Meer Zahedul Haque said he is conducting operations to nab the criminals.

