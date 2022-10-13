Cox’s Bazar worst hit by dengue: DGHS

The DGHS official revealed this information at a press briefing over the overall dengue situation at Mohakhali in the capital.
The dengue infections are highest among people aged over 20 years while the death toll is high among people aged between 40-50 years, he said.
The number of deaths is high outside Dhaka and most of them died three days after hospitalization, he added.
The DGHS also instructed the authorities concerned to prepare more hospitals for dengue treatment.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 75 as another dengue patient died in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
During this period, 647 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever as cases keep rising.
A total of 2,481 dengue patients, including 1,812 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The Directorate has recorded 22,517 dengue cases and 19,961 recoveries so far this year.