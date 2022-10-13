Cox’s Bazar worst hit by dengue: DGHS

The highest number of dengue cases has been detected in Cox’s Bazar during the current season, said Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday, UNB reports.

“Highest 48 dengue patients have died within three days of hospitalisation, 18 patients died within three to six days of admission while six patients within six to nine days and three in nine to 30 days, “he said.