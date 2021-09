Bangladesh Coast Guard rescued 15 fishermen who had been stranded on a trawler for three days in the Bay of Bengal after receiving a call from the national emergency service 999 on Sunday, reports UNB.

The trawler with the fishermen was adrift in the sea about 15 to 20 km south-east of Bhasan Char after an engine failure on Thursday. It sailed from Noakhali's Hatia on 20 September.