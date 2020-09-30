Coronavirus cases reach 11,978 in Rangpur division

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose to 11,978 in Rangpur division as 56 new patients were reported after testing 402 samples at three COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur, Dinajpur and Dhaka on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Health officials said the daily infection rate among the 402 samples tested on Tuesday stood at 13.93 per cent in Rangpur division.

“The daily infection rates are showing a declining trend during the last four consecutive weeks in the division,” focal person of COVID-19 and assistant director (health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui told BSS on Wednesday.