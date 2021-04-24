Couple held after brother kills brother in Lalmonirhat

A man was arrested along with his wife for killing his brother in Kaliganj of Lalmonirhat on Friday evening, reports UNB.
The arrestees were identified as Solaiman Hossain and Josna Begum.
According to police sources, Solaiman and his younger brother Akkas were in dispute for a long time over ownership of land.
An argument broke out between the two brothers on 23 March. The argument escalated to an extent that locals had to intervene in order to bring the situation under control.
However, Solaimon stabbed his brother with a sharp object that very evening.
Akkas was taken immediately to the hospital after the incident where physician declared him dead.
A case was filed against Solaiman and his wife with Kaliganj police station after the incident.
A special force of police arrested the two on Friday evening, exactly a month after Akkas was stabbed, said Kaliganj police station officer-in-charge Md Sazzad Hossain.
He also said that the arrestees would be produced before a local court on Saturday.