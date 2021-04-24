Couple held after brother kills brother in Lalmonirhat

A man was arrested along with his wife for killing his brother in Kaliganj of Lalmonirhat on Friday evening, reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Solaiman Hossain and Josna Begum.

According to police sources, Solaiman and his younger brother Akkas were in dispute for a long time over ownership of land.

An argument broke out between the two brothers on 23 March. The argument escalated to an extent that locals had to intervene in order to bring the situation under control.

However, Solaimon stabbed his brother with a sharp object that very evening.