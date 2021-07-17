Covid: 16 more people die in Rajshahi

Nine of the deceased were from Rajshahi district, two from Chapainawabganj, one each from Kushtia and Natore, and three from Pabna district, he said.

Shamim also said that 66 people have been admitted to the corona unit of the hospital in the past 24 hours while 26 people were discharged after recovery during the period.

Moreover, 527 people are currently undergoing treatment at the 454-bed corona unit of the hospital. Among them, 18 are being treated in the ICU.



