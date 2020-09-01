COVID-19 cases climb to 10,430 in Rangpur division

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases climbed to 10,430 in Rangpur division where 191 new patients were reported after testing 643 samples at three laboratories in Rangpur, Dinajpur and Dhaka on Monday, UNB reports.

“The COVID-19 infection continues in the division following a steady and limited scale community transmission of the lethal virus,” focal person of COVID-19 and assistant director (Health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

“The district-wise break up of the total 10,430 patients now stands at 2,457 in Rangpur, 530 in Panchagarh, 915 in Nilphamari, 713 in Lalmonirhat, 810 in Kurigram, 923 in Thakurgaon, 3,077 in Dinajpur and 1,005 in Gaibandha districts,” he said.