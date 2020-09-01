COVID-19 cases climb to 10,430 in Rangpur division

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases climbed to 10,430 in Rangpur division where 191 new patients were reported after testing 643 samples at three laboratories in Rangpur, Dinajpur and Dhaka on Monday, UNB reports.
“The COVID-19 infection continues in the division following a steady and limited scale community transmission of the lethal virus,” focal person of COVID-19 and assistant director (Health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.
“The district-wise break up of the total 10,430 patients now stands at 2,457 in Rangpur, 530 in Panchagarh, 915 in Nilphamari, 713 in Lalmonirhat, 810 in Kurigram, 923 in Thakurgaon, 3,077 in Dinajpur and 1,005 in Gaibandha districts,” he said.
Since the beginning, a total of 57,355 collected samples of Rangpur division were tested till Monday night, and of them, 10,430 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of around 18.16 per cent in the division.
“Meanwhile, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients continues rising and rose to 8,240 with the healing of 146 more people on Monday at the recovery rate of about 79 per cent in the division,” Siddique said.
The 8,240 recovered patients include 1,980 of Rangpur, 445 of Panchagarh, 819 of Nilphamari, 542 of Lalmonirhat, 649 of Kurigram, 543 of Thakurgaon, 2,579 of Dinajpur and 683 of Gaibandha districts.
The district-wise break up of the 181 fatalities stands at 329 in Rangpur, 63 in Dinajpur, 14 in Gaibandha, 17 in Nilphamari, 12 in Kurigram, 18 in Thakurgaon, 10 in Panchagarh and eight in Lalmonirhat districts.
“The average casualty rate among all 10,430 COVID-19 positive cases now stands at over 1.73 per cent in the division,” Ahmed said.
Among the total 10,430 COVID-19 infected patients, 397 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after recovery of 8,240 patients and 181 deaths while 1,612 remaining in home isolations in the division.