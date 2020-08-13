COVID-19 cases climb to 14,998 in Rajshahi division

With detection of 276 new more positive cases in all eight districts of Rajshahi division on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now climbed to 14,998 as 9,616 have been cured from the lethal virus infection.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 77 were detected in Rajshahi district including 48 in its city followed by 67 in Bogura and 38 in Natore districts, said Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.

Apart from this, 25 people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Sirajgonj, 24 in Naogaon, 19 in Chapainawabganj and 16 in Pabna districts on the same day.