COVID-19 cases climb to 19,115 in Khulna division

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases surged to 19,115 today due to continuous rise in the daily number of lethal virus infections in recent weeks in all 10 districts of the division, BSS reports.
“The number of patients climbed to 19,115 with 152 new infections reported after testing 186 samples on Monday at the three COVID-19 laboratories in the division,” assistant director (Health) of Khulna division Ferdousi Akhter told BSS this noon.
Among the newly detected patients, 45 are in Khulna, 33 in Jashore, 28 in Jhenaidah, 13 in Narail, 10 in Kushtia, eight each in Bagerhat and Satkhira, four in Meherpur and three in Chuadanga districts, the health official said.
“The district-wise break-up of the patients now stands at 5,693 are in Khulna, 3,300 in Jashore, 2,758 in Kushtia, 1,652 in Jhenaidah, 1,257 in
Chuadanga, 1,197 in Narail, 1,027 in Satkhira, 907 in Bagerhat, 803 in Magura and 521 in Meherpur under the division, ” she added.
“With the healing of 220 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 14,181 with the recovery rate of 74.19 percent in Khulna division till this noon,” she continued.
Rasheda Sultana said the number of total fatalities rose to 327 in the division with three more deaths were reported on Monday.
The district-wise break-up of the fatalities now stands at 84 in Khulna, 62 in Kushtia, 38 in Jashore, 29 in Chuadanga, 26 in Jhenaidah, 28 in Satkhira, 21 in Bagerhat, 12 in Magura, 11 in Meherpur and 16 in Narail in the division.