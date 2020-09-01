COVID-19 cases climb to 19,115 in Khulna division

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases surged to 19,115 today due to continuous rise in the daily number of lethal virus infections in recent weeks in all 10 districts of the division, BSS reports.

“The number of patients climbed to 19,115 with 152 new infections reported after testing 186 samples on Monday at the three COVID-19 laboratories in the division,” assistant director (Health) of Khulna division Ferdousi Akhter told BSS this noon.

Among the newly detected patients, 45 are in Khulna, 33 in Jashore, 28 in Jhenaidah, 13 in Narail, 10 in Kushtia, eight each in Bagerhat and Satkhira, four in Meherpur and three in Chuadanga districts, the health official said.

“The district-wise break-up of the patients now stands at 5,693 are in Khulna, 3,300 in Jashore, 2,758 in Kushtia, 1,652 in Jhenaidah, 1,257 in