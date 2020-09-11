COVID-19 cases cross 11,100 in Rangpur division

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has crossed the 11,100 mark in Rangpur division where the daily number of infections continues showing a declining trend in the past couple of weeks.

“The number of coronavirus cases rose to 11,102 with 60 more infections reported after testing 619 samples at Rangpur and Dhaka on Thursday, ” focal person of COVID-19 and assistant director (Health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui said, BSS reports.

Meanwhile, testing of collected samples remained suspended for the ninth consecutive day today at the COVID-19 laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College in Dinajpur due to technical problems and ongoing repairing works there.

“The district-wise break up of the 11,102 patients stands at 2,617 in Rangpur, 542 in Panchagarh, 980 in Nilphamari, 791 in Lalmonirhat, 844 in Kurigram, 1,018 in Thakurgaon, 3,227 in Dinajpur and 1,083 in Gaibandha districts,” Dr. Siddiqui said.