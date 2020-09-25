COVID-19 cases hit 18,517 in Chattogram

With detection of 63 more positive cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the district climbed to 18,517, reports UNB.

Among the total infected persons, 12,052 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,465 are the residents of different upazilas of the district, Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.

With healing of 96 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 14,608 and 284 died.