COVID-19 cases hit 18,517 in Chattogram

With detection of 63 more positive cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the district climbed to 18,517, reports UNB.
Among the total infected persons, 12,052 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,465 are the residents of different upazilas of the district, Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.
With healing of 96 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 14,608 and 284 died.
“The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative,” he said
Among the newly detected 63 patients, 48 are from Chattogram city and 15 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
“The percentage of recovery rate stands at 78.74 per cent in the district,” civil surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi added.
Besides, 1,424 patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city, the sources added.