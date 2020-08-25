COVID-19 cases in Khulna division reach 17,757

With detection of 399 more positive cases in last 24 hours till Tuesday noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division has surged to 17,757, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report Tuesday.

“We received 452 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon and 399 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” assistant director (Health) of Khulna division Ferdousi Akhter told BSS.

The health officials said the newly detected COVID-19 patients are 83 in Jashore, 73 in Jhenidah, 44 in Meherpur, 30 in Khulna , four in Magura, 89 in Kustia, 23 in Chuadanga, 21 in Satkhira and 17 in Bagerhat and 15 in Narail in the division.