COVID-19 cases in Khulna division reach 17,757

With detection of 399 more positive cases in last 24 hours till Tuesday noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division has surged to 17,757, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report Tuesday.
“We received 452 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon and 399 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” assistant director (Health) of Khulna division Ferdousi Akhter told BSS.
The health officials said the newly detected COVID-19 patients are 83 in Jashore, 73 in Jhenidah, 44 in Meherpur, 30 in Khulna , four in Magura, 89 in Kustia, 23 in Chuadanga, 21 in Satkhira and 17 in Bagerhat and 15 in Narail in the division.
“Among the total 17,757 COVID-19 patients, 5,425 are in Khulna, 2,978 in Jashore, 2,577 in Kushtia, 1,487 in Jhenaidah, 1,141 in Chuadanga, 1,117 in Narail, 966 in Satkhira, 868 in Bagerhat, 747 in Magura and 451 in Meherpur districts” Ferdousi said.
“Among the total 17,757 coronavirus infected persons, 1,861 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 12,666 have recovered and 300 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, She added.
With three more deaths the total number of fatalities now reached at 300 in the division.