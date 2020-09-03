COVID-19 cases jump to 18,083 in Rajshahi

With detection of 86 more positive cases in six districts of the division on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients jumped to 18,083 as 13,495 have been cured from the lethal virus infection, BSS reports.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 38 were detected in Bogura followed by 18 in Sirajgonj and 14 in Rajshahi district including 11 in its city, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.

Apart from this, 12 other people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Natore and two each in Chapainawabganj and Joypurhat districts on the same day.

Among the infected patients, 13,459 have, so far, recovered from the coronavirus with 262 fatalities including 157 in Bogura and 42 in Rajshahi including 23 in its city.