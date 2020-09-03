COVID-19 cases jump to 18,083 in Rajshahi

With detection of 86 more positive cases in six districts of the division on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients jumped to 18,083 as 13,495 have been cured from the lethal virus infection, BSS reports.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 38 were detected in Bogura followed by 18 in Sirajgonj and 14 in Rajshahi district including 11 in its city, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.
Apart from this, 12 other people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Natore and two each in Chapainawabganj and Joypurhat districts on the same day.
Among the infected patients, 13,459 have, so far, recovered from the coronavirus with 262 fatalities including 157 in Bogura and 42 in Rajshahi including 23 in its city.
Another 2,090 patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning. Besides, 4,661 other patients were undergoing treatment in isolation units and of them, 3,429 have, by now, been released.
Following detection of the new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas under the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.
Dr Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,612 in Rajshahi including 3,395 in the city, 704 in Chapainawabganj, 1,156 in Naogaon, 867 in Natore, 959 in Joypurhat, 6,799 in Bogura, 1,966 in Sirajganj and 1,020 in Pabna.