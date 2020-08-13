COVID-19 cases reach 15,219 in Khulna division

With detection of 197 more positive cases in last 24 hours till Thursday noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division has surged to 15,219, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report on Thursday, BSS reports.

“We received 282 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 197 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” assistant director (Health) of Khulna division Ferdousi Akhter told BSS this noon.

The health officials said the newly detected COVID-19 patients are 51 in Chuadanga, 47 in Jhenidah, 38 in Khulna,18 in Meherpur, 16 in Satkhira, 15 in Bagerhat, 11 in Kushtia and 01 in Jashore, in the division.