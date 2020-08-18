COVID-19 cases reach 16,266 in Khulna

The health officials said the newly detected COVID-19 patients are 63 in Jashore, 45 in Chuadanga, , 42 in Khulna,38 in Kustia , 25 in Jhenidah, 24 in Meherpur,six in Bagerhat, four in Narail and two in Satkhira in the division.

“ Of the total 16,266 COVID-19 patients, 5,171 are in Khulna, 2484 in Jashore, 2,377 in Kushtia, 1,380 in Jhenaidah, 1,058 in Chuadanga, 1,030 in Narail, 906 in Satkhira, 795 in Bagerhat, , 681 in Magura and 384 in Meherpur districts” Ferdousi Akhter said.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients continues to increase despite rise in the number of infected patients in recent weeks in the division, he said.