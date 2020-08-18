COVID-19 cases reach 16,266 in Khulna

With detection of 249 more positive cases in last 24 hours till Tuesday noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division has surged to 16,266, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report, reports BSS.
“We received 282 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 249 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” assistant director (Health) of Khulna division Ferdousi Akhter told BSS on Tuesday.
The health officials said the newly detected COVID-19 patients are 63 in Jashore, 45 in Chuadanga, , 42 in Khulna,38 in Kustia , 25 in Jhenidah, 24 in Meherpur,six in Bagerhat, four in Narail and two in Satkhira in the division.
“ Of the total 16,266 COVID-19 patients, 5,171 are in Khulna, 2484 in Jashore, 2,377 in Kushtia, 1,380 in Jhenaidah, 1,058 in Chuadanga, 1,030 in Narail, 906 in Satkhira, 795 in Bagerhat, , 681 in Magura and 384 in Meherpur districts” Ferdousi Akhter said.
The number of recovered COVID-19 patients continues to increase despite rise in the number of infected patients in recent weeks in the division, he said.
“With healing of 157 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 11,130 with the recovery rate of 68.42 per cent in the division till this noon,” she said.
“Among the total 16,266 coronavirus infected persons, 1,687 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 11,387 have recovered and 278 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, Ferdousi said.
With the six more deaths in the last one day, the total number of fatalities now reached 278 in the division.
“The district-wise break-up of the fatalities remains at 75 in Khulna, 50 in Kushtia, 33 in Jashore, 26 in Satkhira, 22 in Jhenaidah, 21 in Chuadanga, 17 in Bagerhat, 15 in Narail, 10 in Magura and nine in Meherpur districts in the division”, she added.
Currently, the fatality rate among the total 16,266 Covid-19 patients stands around 1.70 per cent in the division.
Divisional director (Health) Rasheda Sultana said comprehensive steps have been taken to inspire the people in abiding by the health directives to prevent COVID-19 spread and provide health services to the infected patients.