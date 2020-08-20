COVID-19 cases reach 16,514 in Khulna

With detection of 248 more positive cases in last 24 hours till Wednesday noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division has surged to 16,514, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report Wednesday.

“We received 282 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 248 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” assistant director (Health) of Khulna division Ferdousi Akhter told BSS Wednesday noon.

The health officials said the newly detected COVID-19 patients are 60 in Kushtia, 58 in Khulna, 44 in Jashore, 33 in Chuadanga, 26 in Magura, 13 in Narail, seven in Bagerhat, six in Satkhira and one in Jhenidah in the division.