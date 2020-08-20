COVID-19 cases reach 16,514 in Khulna

With detection of 248 more positive cases in last 24 hours till Wednesday noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division has surged to 16,514, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report Wednesday.
“We received 282 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 248 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” assistant director (Health) of Khulna division Ferdousi Akhter told BSS Wednesday noon.
The health officials said the newly detected COVID-19 patients are 60 in Kushtia, 58 in Khulna, 44 in Jashore, 33 in Chuadanga, 26 in Magura, 13 in Narail, seven in Bagerhat, six in Satkhira and one in Jhenidah in the division.
“Of the total 16,514 COVID-19 patients, 5,229 are in Khulna, 2528 in Jashore, 2,437 in Kushtia, 1,381 in Jhenaidah, 1,091 in Chuadanga, 1,043 in Narail, 912 in Satkhira, 802 in Bagerhat, 707 in Magura and 384 in Meherpur,” Ferdousi said.
The number of recovered COVID-19 continues to increase despite rise in the number of infected patients in recent weeks in the division, he said.
Currently, the fatality rate among the total 16,514 COVID-19 patients stands at 1.71 per cent in the division.
“With the healing of 233 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 11,363 with the recovery rate of 68.80 percent in the division till this noon,” she said.
“Among the total 16,514 coronavirus infected persons, 1,716 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 11,623 have recovered and 284 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, Ferdousi said.
With six more deaths the total number of fatalities now reached 284 in the division.
“The number of fatalities remains 75 in Khulna, 52 in Kushtia, 34 in Jashore, 26 in Satkhira, 22 in Jhenaidah, 24 in Chuadanga, 17 in Bagerhat, 15 in Narail, 10 in Magura and nine in Meherpur districts in the division”, she added.
Currently, the fatality rate among the total 16,514 COVID-19 patients stands at 1.71 per cent in the division.
Divisional director (health) Rasheda Sultana said comprehensive steps have been taken to inspire the people in abiding by the health safety guidelines to prevent COVID-19 spread .