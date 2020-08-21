COVID-19 cases reach 16,772 in Khulna

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Khulna division rose to 16,772 as 258 more positive cases were reported in the past 24 hours, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report on Thursday, reports BSS.

A total of 11,707 patients have so far recovered from the lethal virus, Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Ferdousi Akhter told BSS this noon.

“We received 282 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 258 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” he said.