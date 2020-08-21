COVID-19 cases reach 16,772 in Khulna

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Khulna division rose to 16,772 as 258 more positive cases were reported in the past 24 hours, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report on Thursday, reports BSS.
A total of 11,707 patients have so far recovered from the lethal virus, Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Ferdousi Akhter told BSS this noon.
“We received 282 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 258 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” he said.
The health official said among the fresh cases, 84 are in Jashore, 37 in Kushtia, 35 in Khulna, 33 in Jhenaidah , 22 in Narail, 22 in Meherpur, 17 in Chuadanga, six in Magura, , one each in Bagerhat and Satkhira district in the division.
“Among the total patients, 5,264 are in Khulna, 2,612 in Jashore, 2,474 in Kushtia, 1,414 in Jhenaidah, 1,108 in Chuadanga, 1,064 in Narail, 913 in Satkhira, 803 in Bagerhat, 713 in Magura and 407 in Meherpur districts” Dr. Ferdousi said.
With the three more deaths the total number of fatalities now reached 287 in the division.