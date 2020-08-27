COVID-19 cases reach 17,966 in Khulna division

With detection of 209 more positive cases in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division has surged to 17,966, said an official release on Wednesday, BSS reports.

“We received 282 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the past 24 hours till Wednesday noon and 209 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” assistant director (Health) of Khulna division Ferdousi Akhter told BSS.

Among the newly detected COVID-19 patients, 35 are in Khulna, 34 in Jhenidah, 31 in Jashore, 30 in Chuadanga, 27 in Meherpur, 19 in Magura, 18 in Satkhira 11 in Narail and four in Bagerhat districts, the health official said.