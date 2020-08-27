COVID-19 cases reach 17,966 in Khulna division

With detection of 209 more positive cases in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division has surged to 17,966, said an official release on Wednesday, BSS reports.
“We received 282 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the past 24 hours till Wednesday noon and 209 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” assistant director (Health) of Khulna division Ferdousi Akhter told BSS.
Among the newly detected COVID-19 patients, 35 are in Khulna, 34 in Jhenidah, 31 in Jashore, 30 in Chuadanga, 27 in Meherpur, 19 in Magura, 18 in Satkhira 11 in Narail and four in Bagerhat districts, the health official said.
“Among the total 17,966 patients, 5,460 are in Khulna, 3,009 in Jashore, 2,577 in Kushtia, 1,521 in Jhenaidah, 1,171 in Chuadanga, 1,128 in Narail, 984 in Satkhira, 872 in Bagerhat, 766 in Magura and 478 in Meherpur districts under the division,” she added.
With the healing of 271 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 12,937 with the recovery rate of 72.00 percent in the division till this noon,” she continued.
The total number of fatalities now reached at 307 in the division with today’s seven more deaths.
“The district-wise break-up of the fatalities remains at 78 in Khulna, 58 in Kushtia, 38 in Jashore, 28 in Chuadanga, 27 in Satkhira, 22 in Jhenaidah, 18 in Bagerhat, 16 in Narail, 11 in Magura and 11 in Meherpur in the division,” she added.
Currently, the fatality rate among the total 17,966 COVID-19 patients stands at a little over 1.70 per cent in the division.