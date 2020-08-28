COVID-19 cases reach 18,168 in Khulna

With detection of 202 more positive cases in last 24 hours till Thursday noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division has surged to 18,168, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today, reports BSS.
“We received 282 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours and 202 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” Assistant Director, (Health Services ) of Khulna division Ferdousi Akhter told BSS this noon.
The health officials said the newly detected COVID-19 patients are 56 in Jashore, 46 in Khulna, 41 in Jhenidah , 27 in Kushtia, 19 in Magura, 17 in Chuadanga, 12 in Meherpur, seven in Satkhira and one in Bagerhat in the division.
“Of the total, 18,168 COVID-19 patients, 5,506 are in Khulna, 3,065 in Jashore, 2,604 in Kushtia, 1,562 in Jhenaidah, 1,188 in Chuadanga, 1,130 in Narail, 984 in Satkhira, 873 in Bagerhat, 766 in Magura and 490 in Meherpur districts” Dr. Ferdousi said.
With four more deaths in the last one day, the total number of fatalities now reached at 311 in the division.
“The district-wise break-up of the fatalities stands at 79 in Khulna, 58 in Kushtia, 38 in Jashore, 28 in Chuadanga, 27 in Satkhira, 23 in Jhenaidah, 20 in Bagerhat, 16 in Narail, 11 in Magura and 11 in Meherpur districts in the division”, she added.
Currently, the fatality rate among the total 18,166 Covid-19 patients stands at 1.72 percent in the division.