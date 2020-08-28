COVID-19 cases reach 18,168 in Khulna

With detection of 202 more positive cases in last 24 hours till Thursday noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division has surged to 18,168, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today, reports BSS.

“We received 282 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours and 202 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” Assistant Director, (Health Services ) of Khulna division Ferdousi Akhter told BSS this noon.