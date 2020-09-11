COVID-19 cases reach 18,748 in Rajshahi division

The total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division reached 18,748 amidst detection of 76 more positive cases afresh in five districts of the division on Thursday as 14,640 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus infection, said an official on Friday, BSS reports.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 36 were detected in Bogura followed by 31 in Rajshahi district, including 15 in its city, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.

Apart from this, six other people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Sirajgonj, two in Naogaon and one in Chapainawabganj districts on the same day.