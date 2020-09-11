COVID-19 cases reach 18,748 in Rajshahi division

The total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division reached 18,748 amidst detection of 76 more positive cases afresh in five districts of the division on Thursday as 14,640 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus infection, said an official on Friday, BSS reports.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 36 were detected in Bogura followed by 31 in Rajshahi district, including 15 in its city, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.
Apart from this, six other people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Sirajgonj, two in Naogaon and one in Chapainawabganj districts on the same day.
Among the infected patients, 14,640 have, so far, recovered from the coronavirus with 279 fatalities including 168 in Bogura and 42 in Rajshahi including 23 in its city.
Another 2,220 patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning. Besides, 4,778 other patients were undergoing treatment in isolation units and of them, 3,777 have, by now, been released.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,727 in Rajshahi including 3,465 in the city, 738 in Chapainawabganj, 1,217 in Naogaon, 906 in Natore, 1,011 in Joypurhat, 7,095 in Bogura, 2,002 in Sirajganj and 1,052 in Pabna.