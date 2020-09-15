COVID-19 cases reach 19,076 in Rajshahi division

With detection of more 70 positive cases in five districts of Rajshahi division on Monday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division jumped to 19,076, said an official report on Tuesday, BSS reports.

Of the infected patients, 15,268 have, so far, recovered from the lethal disease with 285 fatalities reported including 173 in Bogura and 42 in Rajshahi while 23 in its city.

Among the new positive cases, the highest 35 were detected in Bogura followed by 19 in Sirajgonj, 12 in Rajshahi including eight in its city, three in Pabna and one in Joypurhat, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.