COVID-19 cases reach 19,076 in Rajshahi division

With detection of more 70 positive cases in five districts of Rajshahi division on Monday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division jumped to 19,076, said an official report on Tuesday, BSS reports.
Of the infected patients, 15,268 have, so far, recovered from the lethal disease with 285 fatalities reported including 173 in Bogura and 42 in Rajshahi while 23 in its city.
Among the new positive cases, the highest 35 were detected in Bogura followed by 19 in Sirajgonj, 12 in Rajshahi including eight in its city, three in Pabna and one in Joypurhat, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,777 in Rajshahi including 3,508 in the city, 747 in Chapainawabganj, 1,238 in Naogaon, 931 in Natore, 1,041 in Joypurhat, 7,230 in Bogura, 2,047 in Sirajganj and 1,065 in Pabna.
Apart from this, another 2,268 suspected patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning while 4,900 other suspected patients were undergoing treatment in isolation units and 3,838 have, by now, been released.
A total of 58,460 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since 10 March to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).