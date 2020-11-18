COVID-19 cases rise to 13,493 in Rangpur division

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose to 13,493 today in Rangpur division where the daily infection rate has been showing a rising trend again during the last one week.
Health officials said 44 new patients were reported after testing 447 samples at three COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur, Dinajpur and Dhaka on Tuesday.
The district-wise break up of the 13,493 patients now stands at 3,306 in Rangpur, 715 in Panchagarh, 1,181 in Nilphamari, 911 in Lalmonirhat, 952 in Kurigram, 1,303 in Thakurgaon, 3,846 in Dinajpur and 1,279 in Gaibandha districts of the division.
Since the beginning, a total of 82,806 collected samples were tested till Tuesday, and of them, 13,493 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of 16.29 per cent in the division.
The 12,466 recovered patients include 2,874 of Rangpur, 658 of Panchagarh, 1,144 of Nilphamari, 885 of Lalmonirhat, 923 of Kurigram, 1,161 of Thakurgaon, 3,615 of Dinajpur and 1,206 of Gaibandha districts.
Talking to BSS today, acting divisional director (Health) Sultan Ahmed said the number of total fatalities rose to 253 in the division as one more death was reported from Dinajpur on Tuesday.
The district-wise break up of the 253 fatalities stands at 54 in Rangpur, 92 in Dinajpur, 27 in Thakurgaon, 21 in Nilphamari, 15 in Kurigram, 14 in Gaibandha, 20 Panchagarh and 10 in Lalmonirhat districts.