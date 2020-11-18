COVID-19 cases rise to 13,493 in Rangpur division

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose to 13,493 today in Rangpur division where the daily infection rate has been showing a rising trend again during the last one week.

Health officials said 44 new patients were reported after testing 447 samples at three COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur, Dinajpur and Dhaka on Tuesday.

The district-wise break up of the 13,493 patients now stands at 3,306 in Rangpur, 715 in Panchagarh, 1,181 in Nilphamari, 911 in Lalmonirhat, 952 in Kurigram, 1,303 in Thakurgaon, 3,846 in Dinajpur and 1,279 in Gaibandha districts of the division.