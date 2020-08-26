COVID-19 infection gradually decreases in Chattogram

The novel coronavirus infection has been declining in Chattogram district for the last three days while 76 people were detected positive for the deadly virus in the past 24 hours after testing 746 samples at six COVID-19 laboratories in the district.
The Infection rate is 10.16 per cent now while it was 12.02 per cent on Monday (24 August) and 13.62 per cent on Sunday (23 August).
However, even before this, the rate and number of infections were low for three consecutive days. On 22 August, the germs matched in the samples of 32 people with an infection rate of 10.88 per cent while 83 samples were found positive on 21 August with an infection rate of 12.42 per cent. Besides, 89 people were detected positive for coronavirus with an infection rate of 10.90 per cent on 20 August.
Among the 76 newly infected people, 56 are residents of different wards in the city and 20 are the residents of different upazilas of the district. The total number of people infected with coronavirus in this region is 16,688. No one has died due to COVID-19 in Chattogram in the last 24 hours.
The total number of recovered patients from the deadly virus rose to 4,239 out of 15,558 infected people with the recovery of 71 more patients during the period in the district till 2pm today.
“The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and dedicated corona isolation hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative,” Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.