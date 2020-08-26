COVID-19 infection gradually decreases in Chattogram

The novel coronavirus infection has been declining in Chattogram district for the last three days while 76 people were detected positive for the deadly virus in the past 24 hours after testing 746 samples at six COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

The Infection rate is 10.16 per cent now while it was 12.02 per cent on Monday (24 August) and 13.62 per cent on Sunday (23 August).

However, even before this, the rate and number of infections were low for three consecutive days. On 22 August, the germs matched in the samples of 32 people with an infection rate of 10.88 per cent while 83 samples were found positive on 21 August with an infection rate of 12.42 per cent. Besides, 89 people were detected positive for coronavirus with an infection rate of 10.90 per cent on 20 August.