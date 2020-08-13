COVID-19 positive cases reach 15,493 in Chattogram

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases crossed 15,493 mark as 141 more new patients were diagnosed with the lethal virus after testing 825 samples at five laboratories in the district in last 24 hours till Wednesday 2:00pm, reports BSS.

“The total number of COVID-19 patient now stood at 15493 only in Chattogram district till today,” civil surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told BSS.

Of the newly detected 141 COVID-19 patients, 96 are the residents of the port city and the rest 54 are from different upazilas of the district.

The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 3323 with the healing of 65 more people in the last 24 hours among 15493 infected persons in the district till 2:00pm on Wednesday.