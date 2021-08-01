Covid-19: Rajshahi sees 18 more deaths

Besides, six of them were from Rajshahi district, four from Natore, one each from Chapainawabganj and Kushtia and three each from Naogaon and Pabna districts.
Besides, 140 people tested positive for Covid at the hospital during the 24-hour period. Some 428 samples were tested in two laboratories of the district during the period, the director said.
Currently, 418 patients underwent treatment at the hospital which has 513 beds.
RMCH has been one of the most stretched hospitals in the country during the second wave of Covid-19, particularly since the latter part of May when the deadly Delta variant of the virus was identified in multiple samples in Rajshahi division.