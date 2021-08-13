Covid claims 14 more lives in Barishal

Six of them died at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH), while the others in different hospitals, the officials said.

Divisional health director Basudev Kumar Das said that 585 patients have died of Covid-19 in the division so far.

Besides, 473 people have tested positive for Covid in Barishal division in the past 24 hours and of them, 221 are from Barishal district alone. So far, 16,670 people have been infected in the district.