Local News

Covid claims 14 more lives in Barishal

UNB
Barishal

Barishal division has logged 14 new Covid deaths in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Friday morning.

Of the deceased, nine had tested positive for Covid-19 while the remaining five showed symptoms of the virus infection.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Six of them died at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH), while the others in different hospitals, the officials said.

Divisional health director Basudev Kumar Das said that 585 patients have died of Covid-19 in the division so far.

Besides, 473 people have tested positive for Covid in Barishal division in the past 24 hours and of them, 221 are from Barishal district alone. So far, 16,670 people have been infected in the district.

Advertisement

Some 40,592 active Covid patients have been identified in the division to date, according to the officials.

Currently, 194 Covid patients are undergoing treatment at the 300-bed Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, 19 new Covid patients have been admitted to the hospital’s Covid unit in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

So far, 158 people have died of Covid-19 and 888 with symptoms at the hospital.

On the other hand, 23,282 people have recovered from Covid in the division to date.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement