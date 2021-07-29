Covid claims 41 more lives in Khulna division

Khulna division has logged 41 new Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday, reports UNB.

According to the health director's office, 15 people died in Khulna, nine in Kushtia, five in Jhenaidah, four in Jashore, three in Meherpur, two each in Narail and Magura, and one in Chuadanga district.