Covid claims 41 more lives in Khulna division

Besides, some 1,019 new Covid infections have been detected in 10 districts of the division in the past 24 hours, pushing up the total cases to 91,568.
Similarly, the total death toll in the division has now reached 2,335, said the officials.
Earlier on Wednesday, some 866 people tested positive for Covid-19 while some 31 succumbed to the virus, according to the divisional health department.
In Khulna division, the first case of Covid-19 was detected in Chuadanga on 19 March 2020.
So far, 66,580 people have been recovered in the division.