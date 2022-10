Train services on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route have been suspended since Thursday morning, as a crane overturned on the railway track in the Satkhamair area of Gazipur’s Sreepur upazila, UNB reports.

Harun-or-Rashid, station master of Sreepur Railway Station, said the crane was brought to Sreepur for carrying out repairs of the railway track in the morning.