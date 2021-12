Four members of a family sustained burn injuries in a fire triggered by a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house in the Char Muktarpur area of Munshiganj's Sadar upazila on Thursday, reports UNB.

The victims have been identified as Kawsar, 42, his wife Shanta, 38, and their children -- Yeasin, 6, and Fatema, 3. They lived on the first floor of a two-storey house.