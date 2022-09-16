Landmine explosion on Mynamar border leaves Bangladeshi youth critically injured

The landmine went off around 3:00pm on Friday at zero line area near 35 no. pillar along Tombru border with Myanmar.
His mother, Yang May Chakma, said her son along with some others went to a field nearby the border to bring the cattle back home.
All of a sudden, a landmine exploded that severed the left leg of her son with some serious injuries on different parts of the body. He was first taken to MSF hospital in Kutupalong. From there, he was shifted to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital around 4:00pm, she added.
Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital residential physician Ashikur Rahman said the youth was transferred to the CMCH around 6:00pm as his condition deteriorated.
Dil Mohammad, union parishad member of 2 no. ward of Ghumdhum, said the incident has created panic among the people. Although they have paddy and vegetable fields along the border, they are avoiding the place in fear.
Despite being attempted several times, no comment was available from Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) over the issue.