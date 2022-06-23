Death count from flood rises to 68

The DGHS control room on Tuesday began providing daily information on casualties caused by the floods. It reported 36 deaths in Sylhet, Mymensingh, and Rangpur divisions on 21 June while the death toll rose to 42 on the following day, 22 June.
The casualties went up further on Thursday as the health directorate reported the total deaths to be 68.
According to the DGHS, the Sylhet division witnessed the highest 48 deaths from flood where Sunamganj district alone reported 26 deaths. The district was followed by Sylhet, Habiganj, and Moulvibazar.
Mymensingh reported the second highest casualties as the flood claimed 18 lives in the division. Mymensingh, Netrokona, and Jamalpur districts witnessed five deaths each.
The Rangpur division has also been affected by the floods. Three people have died in Kurigram district of the division while one in Lalmonirhat.
Of the cases, 45 people drowned in floodwater while 14 were struck by lightning.