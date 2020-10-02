Decomposed body recovered in Narail

Police recovered the decomposed body of an unidentified man aged about 32 years from Chardumuria in Madhumati river flowing through Kalia upazila Friday, reports UNB.
According to the police, the locals saw the body floating in the river and informed the Naragati police station.
The police recovered the body and sent it to the Narail morgue at around 1:00pm.
Naragati police station officer-in-charge Roksana Khatun said the body had become unrecognisable due to decomposition.
"It has been sent to the morgue to determine the exact cause of death," she said.