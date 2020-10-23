Deep depression in bay weakens, water transport movement shut in 30 routes

Due to a depression over the bay, many parts of the country are experiencing light to moderate rain which is likely to continue for the next 24 hours, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The weather office said 44mm rainfall was recorded in Dhaka in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday. The highest amount of rain, 254mm, has been recorded in Khepupara of Barishal district, reports news agency UNB.

“The well-marked low over the northwest bay and adjoining west central bay moved northwestwards and intensified subsequently into a depression, afterwards deep depression and then depression over the northwest bay and adjoining areas,” the met office said in a bulletin.