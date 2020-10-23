Deep depression in bay weakens, water transport movement shut in 30 routes

Due to a depression over the bay, many parts of the country are experiencing light to moderate rain which is likely to continue for the next 24 hours, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Friday.
The weather office said 44mm rainfall was recorded in Dhaka in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday. The highest amount of rain, 254mm, has been recorded in Khepupara of Barishal district, reports news agency UNB.
“The well-marked low over the northwest bay and adjoining west central bay moved northwestwards and intensified subsequently into a depression, afterwards deep depression and then depression over the northwest bay and adjoining areas,” the met office said in a bulletin.
At 9:00am, it moved northeastwards over the same area and is likely to move in a northeasterly direction further.
Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from northwestern part of Bangladesh and conditions are favourable for further withdrawal from the remaining part of the country, the met office said.
Monsoon is strong elsewhere over the North bay.
Generally the water level does not increase at this time of the year. But, our crops went under over four feet of water due to the rains and tide this morning
Light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattrogram and Sylhet divisions, the weather bulletin said.
Heavy (44-88mm) to very heavy (above 89 mm) rainfall is likely to occur at places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in 48 hours commencing at 10:00am on Thursday.
Maritime Signal
The met office on Friday advised maritime ports to hoist local cautionary signal no. 4 and warned that low-lying coastal areas could be inundated by tidal surges of three to five feet height above the normal astronomical tide under the depression’s influence.
Areas that could see tidal surges are Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barisal, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.
Meanwhile, the authorities have suspended movement of water transports including sea-truck, launch and trawlers in 30 routes of Bhola and Lakshmipur districts, said Md Kamaruzzaman, deputy director of Bhola river port.
A trawler of Charmanpura river route went out of order with 60 passengers amid storm and astronomical tide due to the deep depression and was floating in Meghna river losing direction in Bhola for two hours. Coast guard members rescued the passengers around 8:30pm on Thursday, said Titu Bhuiyan, chairman of Manpura union parishad in Manpura upazila of Bhola.
Abdul Mannan Chowkider, a resident of Charpadma village in Madanpur union of Daulatkhan upazila in Bhola, said there is no embankment around Madanpur. We have cultivated aman crops and vegetables. Generally the water level does not increase at this time of the year. But, our crops went under over four feet of water due to the rains and tide this morning.
Bhola water development board executive engineer Md Hasanuzzaman said the height of tide in Meghna river was around 3.5 metres today, which was 39 centimetre above the danger level.