Dire situation in Jhenaidah as Covid unit overrun, oxygen to run out in 3 days

Meanwhile, two more people died of coronavirus in the hospital’s Covid unit and Harinakundu upazila.
According to hospital sources, currently 71 patients are being treated in the extended 70-bed Covid-19 unit.
Exceeding the limit, many patients are being treated on the hospital floor.
“Remaining 1,500 liters of liquid oxygen will hardly be enough for three more days, and that is considering the condition of patients don’t worsen anymore,” said Harun-Ur-Rashid, administrator of the hospital.
With the new numbers, the district’s Covid caseload reached 3,890 today while the death toll stood at 80.
As the number of patients soared the hospital is currently facing a crisis of physicians, said administrator of the hospital.
“If the situation continues, other health services of the hospital will need to be closed soon,” he said.