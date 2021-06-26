Dire situation in Jhenaidah as Covid unit overrun, oxygen to run out in 3 days

Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital is facing a dire situation as the number of Covid-19 patients in the district keeps soaring, while its stock of oxygen is set to run out in just three days, reports UNB.

As of Friday morning, the district reported its highest 179 infections in a day from just 293 sample tests, said civil surgeon Selina Begum. That means the positivity rate is a very high 61 per cent.