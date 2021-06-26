Local News

Dire situation in Jhenaidah as Covid unit overrun, oxygen to run out in 3 days

Prothom Alo English Desk
Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital is facing a dire situation as the number of Covid-19 patients in the district keeps soaring, while its stock of oxygen is set to run out in just three days, reports UNB.

As of Friday morning, the district reported its highest 179 infections in a day from just 293 sample tests, said civil surgeon Selina Begum. That means the positivity rate is a very high 61 per cent.

Meanwhile, two more people died of coronavirus in the hospital’s Covid unit and Harinakundu upazila.

Remaining 1,500 liters of liquid oxygen will hardly be enough for three more days, and that is considering the condition of patients don’t worsen anymore
Harun-Ur-Rashid, administrator of Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital

According to hospital sources, currently 71 patients are being treated in the extended 70-bed Covid-19 unit.

Exceeding the limit, many patients are being treated on the hospital floor.

“Remaining 1,500 liters of liquid oxygen will hardly be enough for three more days, and that is considering the condition of patients don’t worsen anymore,” said Harun-Ur-Rashid, administrator of the hospital.

If the situation continues, other health services of the hospital will need to be closed soon
Harun-Ur-Rashid

With the new numbers, the district’s Covid caseload reached 3,890 today while the death toll stood at 80.

As the number of patients soared the hospital is currently facing a crisis of physicians, said administrator of the hospital.

“If the situation continues, other health services of the hospital will need to be closed soon,” he said.

