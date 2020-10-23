Disabled persons' allowance pocketed by UP members

For the first time, 100 disabled beneficiaries collected their disabled persons' allowance in Naodoba union of Zajira, Shariatpur. Three union parishad (UP) members accompanied them to the bank at the time.

"The first allowance is taken by members," they told the beneficiaries and pocketed the money themselves. They took around Tk 2000 to Tk 8000 from these disabled persons.

The duped beneficiaries later complained in writing to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO). The social services office looked into the matter and found the allegations to be true.