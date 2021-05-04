Disabled teen charred to death in Barishal

A physically challenged boy was charred to death in a fire that broke out at his house in Dingamanik village of Barishal Sadar upazila on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mainuddin, 15.

Mohammad Hasan Ali, senior station officer of Barishal Sadar Fire Service and Civil Defence, said a leakage in the gas cylinder triggered the fire in the house around 4.00am on Tuesday.

All the family members managed to rush out of the house, except the teen, he added.

Upon getting the information about the incident, a fire fighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze within an hour. The firemen later pulled out the charred body of the boy from the house.