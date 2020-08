A student of Dhaka University (DU) reportedly took his own life at his room in Barishal town on Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased was Imam Hossain, a second-year student of Institute of Education and Research and a resident of Kabi Jasim Uddin Hall of DU.

“I heard that he hanged himself at his own house,” said university proctor A K M Golam Rabbani.