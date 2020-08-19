Eight cops among 9 sued over extortion in Chattogram

Nine people, including eight police personnel of Bayezid Bostami police station of Chattogram, were sued on Wednesday on charge of extortion, reports UNB.
One Abdul Wahed, a businessman, filed the case with the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Mohiuddin Murad.
The accused are- inspector (investigation) Mohammad Sahidul Islam, sub-inspectors (SI) Md Nur Nabi and Golam Mohammad Nasim Hossain, assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) Amit Bhattacharya, Md Shariful Islam and Ashraful Islam, constables Md Solaiman, Fauzul Karim and police source Rubel.
According to the case statement, a police team comprising the accused took Abdul Wahed from Jamal Colony area to Bayezid Bostami police station and demanded Tk 200,000 from him on 13 July.
When he refused to comply with the demand, they tortured him brutally and threatened to kill him in crossfire.
Later, he was implicated in a narcotics case and sent to jail by a court.
The case was filed over this incident, said plaintiff's lawyer Md Alamgir.
The court took the case to its cognizance, ordered police to investigate the case and submit the report on 1 October.
Contacted, inspector Shahidul said he heard the case but had no idea about the allegation.