Eight suspended Titas officials granted bail

A Narayanganj Court on Monday granted bail to eight suspended officials of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd in a case over the blast at a mosque in Nayaranganj that left 33 people dead.

Narayanganj senior judicial magistrate Aftabuzzaman passed the order when police produced them before the court on completion of their two-day remand, said court police inspector Asaduzzaman, reports UNB.