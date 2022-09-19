Govt plans to evacuate 300 families

“The Rohingyas are very frightened now. But they are still staying at the zero point. They don't know what to do,” he said.

However, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner Shamsud Douza told news agency UNB that there is no scope for the commissioner to do anything for the people or groups at the zero point of the border. Many are cooperating locally and international organisations working along the border are engaged in providing emergency services.

“If the Rohingyas take shelter outside the zero point and in various camps in Ukhiya of Teknaf upazila, it is possible to cooperate them in various ways,” he added.

Besides, following the tension along the border, Ghumdhum High School centre for the SSC examinations has been shifted to Kutupalong High School in Ukhiya upazila. As many as 499 candidates took part in the examination on Saturday, said UNO Salma.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are also on high alert in the border area. Vehicles are being searched at different checkpoints at the border crossings.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) summoned the Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh for the fourth time since August and lodged a strong protest against the incidents of shelling from Myanmar.