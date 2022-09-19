Govt plans to evacuate 300 families

Dil Mohammad Bhutto, member of ward no. 2 of Ghumdhum union, said they heard sound of firing gunshots and explosions till Saturday morning.
“Then we have not heard sound of gunshots or explosions near Ghumdhum-Tumbru border till Sunday evening,” he said.
Kofil Uddin, a resident of Ghumdhum, said many are leaving the border area on their own fearing that the firing may start again at any moment.
Around 35 Bangladeshi families have already shifted to their relatives' houses in Ukhiya's Balukhali, Ratapalong, Sonarpara, Palongkhali, Hoikyang area of Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar.
Dil Mohammad, a head of the Rohingyas, who took shelter at the zero point of Ghumdhum border said that 4,200 Rohingyas took shelter at the Ghumdhum border.
They have been passing days in fear since taking shelter at this point in 2017.
Myanmar repeatedly tried to evict the Rohingyas from the zero point, he added.
“The Rohingyas are very frightened now. But they are still staying at the zero point. They don't know what to do,” he said.
However, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner Shamsud Douza told news agency UNB that there is no scope for the commissioner to do anything for the people or groups at the zero point of the border. Many are cooperating locally and international organisations working along the border are engaged in providing emergency services.
“If the Rohingyas take shelter outside the zero point and in various camps in Ukhiya of Teknaf upazila, it is possible to cooperate them in various ways,” he added.
Besides, following the tension along the border, Ghumdhum High School centre for the SSC examinations has been shifted to Kutupalong High School in Ukhiya upazila. As many as 499 candidates took part in the examination on Saturday, said UNO Salma.
Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are also on high alert in the border area. Vehicles are being searched at different checkpoints at the border crossings.
On Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) summoned the Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh for the fourth time since August and lodged a strong protest against the incidents of shelling from Myanmar.
Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe “acknowledged” the firing of multiple mortar shells into Bangladesh territory, but tried to deflect blame by asserting the insurgents they are engaged in fighting were firing heavy artillery and mortars, some of which landed inside Bangladesh territory.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also handed over a protest note to the ambassador, MoFA said.
Earlier, on Friday night, a 17-year-old-Rohingya boy, Md. Iqbal, was killed and five others injured as a mortar shell fired from Myanmar exploded at the zero point Rohingya Camp close in Tumbru, Bandarban.
The deceased and injured were all residents of the zero point Rohingya Camp, known as the camp that is closest to the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in No Man's Land.
Four mortar shells landed in succession at the Rohingya camp at around 8:00pm.
Earlier, an indigenous youth named Anganthowai Tanchangya was grievously injured in a landmine explosion along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhyangchhari upazila on Friday noon. Locals said it is the Myanmar army that has mined the area.
Twelve mortar shells have been fired from Myanmar in Bangladesh territory so far.