Ex-BCL leader ‘kills self’ after sharing suicide note on Facebook

Prothom Alo English Desk

A former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League allegedly committed suicide by taking poison at Harishchandrakathi village in Tala upazila in Satkhira on Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Riad Hossain Babu, son of Sheikh Manjur of the village and former president of Harishchandrakati ward unit BCL.

Mehedy Russel, officer-in-charge of Tala police station, said Babu took poison on Friday evening after sharing his suicide plan on Facebook.

Sheikh Manjur Sheikh, father of the victim, said, Babu got depressed after losing is party post recently. Besides, he was also frustrated centering the marriage of her younger sister, he said.

Police recovered the body on Friday and sent it to sadar hospital morgue for autopsy on Saturday morning.

Fraudsters demand money cloning UNO’s official number

Jhenaidah MP tests positive for coronavirus

