Ex-BCL leader ‘kills self’ after sharing suicide note on Facebook

Mehedy Russel, officer-in-charge of Tala police station, said Babu took poison on Friday evening after sharing his suicide plan on Facebook.



Sheikh Manjur Sheikh, father of the victim, said, Babu got depressed after losing is party post recently. Besides, he was also frustrated centering the marriage of her younger sister, he said.



Police recovered the body on Friday and sent it to sadar hospital morgue for autopsy on Saturday morning.

