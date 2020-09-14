Ex-OC among 11 sued for implicating lawyer in two cases



The accused are-- OC Himangshu Kumar Das, sub-inspectors Atiqullah, Arifur Rahman, inspector of Boalkhali police station (investigation) Mahbub Alam Akhand, sub-inspector Abu Bakar Siddique, sub-inspector Ripon Chakma, assistant sub-inspector Alauddin, sub-inspector Delwar Hossain, UK expatriate Sanjay Das, his assistant Sajal Das and Didarul Alam.



According to the case statement, on 27 May, 2018, a team of police of Boalkhali police station picked Samar Krishna up from Chattogram Zahur Hawkers Market.



Later they forcibly took a photo of the victim with yaba pills and one gun the following day which was provided to the media.



Later, they sent him to jail after filing two cases-one under the Arms Act and another under the Narcotics Act against Samar Krishna.



On 29 May, 2018, Tamalika Chowdhury, daughter of Samar Krishna, organised a press conference where she claimed that police implicated his father in the cases.



