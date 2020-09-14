Ex-OC among 11 sued for implicating lawyer in two cases

A case was filed against 11 people including a former officer-in-charge of Chattogram's Boalkhali police station on charge of implicating a lawyer in two cases, reports UNB.
Lawyer Samar Krishna Chowdhury filed the case with Chattogram metropolitan magistrate on Monday.
Judge Abu Salem Mohammad Noman of Chattogram metropolitan magistrate court took the case into cognigance and asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the incident, said Jewel Das, a counsel of plaintiff Samar Krishna.
The accused are-- OC Himangshu Kumar Das, sub-inspectors Atiqullah, Arifur Rahman, inspector of Boalkhali police station (investigation) Mahbub Alam Akhand, sub-inspector Abu Bakar Siddique, sub-inspector Ripon Chakma, assistant sub-inspector Alauddin, sub-inspector Delwar Hossain, UK expatriate Sanjay Das, his assistant Sajal Das and Didarul Alam.
According to the case statement, on 27 May, 2018, a team of police of Boalkhali police station picked Samar Krishna up from Chattogram Zahur Hawkers Market.
Later they forcibly took a photo of the victim with yaba pills and one gun the following day which was provided to the media.
Later, they sent him to jail after filing two cases-one under the Arms Act and another under the Narcotics Act against Samar Krishna.
On 29 May, 2018, Tamalika Chowdhury, daughter of Samar Krishna, organised a press conference where she claimed that police implicated his father in the cases.
At the press conference, her daughter also alleged that police implicated her father in the cases following an enmity with Sanjay Das.
On 24 June and 10 July, 2018, Samar Krishna secured bail in the two cases respectively and he walked out from jail on 12 July on bail.
On 28 August, district and sessions judge Mohammad Ismail Hossain exempted Samar from the arms case.
Then superintendent of police of Chattogram Nure Alm Mina formed a probe body in this connection and the police personnel were closed as they were found guilty in preliminary investigation