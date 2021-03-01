Ex-UP chairman killed in Chattogram

A former union parishad chairman was stabbed dead by some miscreants at Keuchia in Satkania upazila of Chattogram district early Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Haque, former chairman of Keuchia union of the upaizla.

Zakaria Rahman Ziku, additional superintendent of Chattogram police, said a group of miscreants swooped on the house of Abdul Haque in the dead of night and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.

Abdul Haque was alone at his home as his family members live in the city.

