Three people have died and six sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a pickup van at Aziz Nagar in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria, reports UNB.

The accident took place at the Aziznagar-12 bridge area on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway around 8:30 am on Saturday, said Khokon Rudra, sub-inspector of Chiringa highway police outpost.