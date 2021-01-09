Faridpur bride breaks stereotype

‘Den Mohr’, the money given by the bridegroom to the bride, has somewhat become a matter of showoff these days. But a wedding that people saw in Faridpur on Friday shattered the conventional perception.

The ‘Den Mohr’ was fixed at Tk 1 at the insistence of the bride and her family.

Bipasha Aziz, 25, the only daughter of Madaripur residents Azizul Haq and Nasrin Sultana, works at a private company in Dhaka. Her husband, Ashikuzzaman Chowdhury, 30, a resident of Faridpur, is a businessman.

Those who attended the unique marriage said the bride had decided on the token ‘Den Mohr’ since she is financially solvent. But the Quazi, who administered the marriage, wrote Tk 200,000 as Mohr.

When Bipasha came to know about it, she and her mother informed the Quazi about their decision and changed the amount to Tk 1.